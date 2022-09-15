FAZE CLAN ENTERS THE METAVERSE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SANDBOX TO BRING "FAZE WORLD" TO LIFE

The Sandbox Will Hold a LAND Sale Around FaZe World to Be Announced Later This Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced a strategic partnership with The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . The partnership marks FaZe Clan's official inaugural entry into the metaverse.

The partnership is anchored around the development of FaZe Clan's 12 x 12 plot of LAND named "FaZe World," a virtual land encompassing the lifestyle and culture of FaZe Clan. The two companies will co-produce experiences for the FaZe community in The Sandbox by building digital infrastructure, virtual events, games, and digital product releases. This partnership will open the door for a gamified FaZe World that allows users to experience and engage with FaZe Clan and FaZe talent and create new revenue streams for FaZe.

The Sandbox LANDs surrounding FaZe World will be available for individual digital real estate purchases by the public, giving FaZe Clan fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to be neighbors with one of the world's largest gaming and media organizations. To mark the occasion, The Sandbox will hold a LAND sale to be announced later this year. The immersive experiences of FaZe World are slated for 2023.

"FaZe Clan's leadership position at the apex of gaming and youth culture presents an ideal opportunity to build bridges and lead the gaming community at large into the metaverse," says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. "Through FaZe World and our partnership with The Sandbox, our already digitally native fans can experience FaZe Clan in a new immersive way."

"FaZe Clan has established itself through the power of the gaming and esports communities as a leading gaming, esports, entertainment, and culture brand," said Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox. "We're thrilled to collaborate in bringing FaZe World to The Sandbox as we prepare to launch many exciting activations that put players and creators in control of the next phase of Internet culture comprising user-generated content, Web 3, metaverse, and gaming.

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic. FaZe Clan, one of the world's largest gaming and lifestyle organizations, comprising the industry's leading content creators and esports teams, joins over 400 existing partnerships including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties, all following The Sandbox team's vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.

ABOUT THE SANDBOX

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter , Medium , and Discord .

ABOUT ANIMOCA BRANDS

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise Entertainment , Notre Game , TinyTap , and Be Media . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 340 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

