FB Financial Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of FB Financial Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) and Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is fair to FB Financial shareholders.

If you are an FB Financial shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit FB Financial Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

On January 21, 2020, FB Financial and Franklin announced that they had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which Franklin shareholders will receive 0.965 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin stock. FB Financial seeks shareholder approval to issue FB Financial common stock in connection with the merger.

The investigation concerns whether FB Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) determine whether FB Financial is overpaying for Franklin; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for FB Financial shareholders to adequately assess the share issuance proposal.

