FBE Launches Interactive Content Lab, Extends eko Partnership

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FBE, an award-winning multiplatform studio with over 34 million subscribers, today launches an Interactive Content Lab (ICL) to significantly expand its capabilities in interactive storytelling. The Lab launches with a key partnership from the leader in choice-driven entertainment, eko, to produce more than a dozen interactive pilots. After wrapping on a production of the scripted interactive series "Epic Night," the partnership extends the two companies' existing and productive relationship even further.

The pilot phase of the eko partnership will focus on a wide range of interactive branching experiences ranging from scripted and unscripted to game shows and social experiments. Each pilot will offer several choice moments for viewers to guide the show's various outcomes. Pilots will be distributed on the eko platform (HelloEko.com and the eko app) and supported in collaboration with FBE's highly engaged cross-platform audience.

Creative development has already started, and shooting, centered primarily in greater Los Angeles, is expected to commence as early as mid-July. FBE expects to release the first wave of original pilots by late summer 2019.

"Interactive programming is the future of digital content," said Marc Hustvedt, CEO of FBE. "FBE has a rich history of interactive storytelling and is committed to fulfilling the format's promise. Eko is a trusted partner whose creative instincts and bold commitments help us reimagine how we engage modern audiences."

Leading the FBE Interactive Content Lab is Dane Reiley as executive producer. His recent producing credits include MTV's Middle of the Night Show, Fuse/TruTV's Billy on the Street and Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show. Reiley will work with FBE leadership to build out the lab team at the company's expanded Burbank studio and headquarters. The addition will bring FBE's total full-time employee count to over 100.

"We're focused on co-creating with our generation's leading visionaries who continue to showcase how passionate they are about the interactive format," said, Ivy Sheibar, VP of Business Development at eko. "FBE has proven to be a capable partner, and we're excited to extend our relationship even further. Our viewers should expect something special."

eko has production commitments with other major media partners including Refinery29 and Buzzfeed. FBE's Interactive Content Lab will also be producing, self-funding and experimenting with new distribution models for various interactive projects independently.

About FBE:

FBE is an award-winning multiplatform studio that produces 20 serialized shows for over 34 million subscribers. FBE programming earns 300+ million views each month and has 12+ billion lifetime video views. Beyond its well-known React franchise, FBE develops digital and traditional formats along with interactive, branded and VR content. Nickelodeon, E!, truTV, Facebook and YouTube Premium have all partnered with FBE to create stories for television. The team is comprised of over 100 full-time employees in its Burbank, CA, headquarters and is led by CEO, Marc Hustvedt and founders, Rafi and Benny Fine.

About Eko:

Eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. Eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through HelloEko.com, affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile and connected devices. The company has over 10 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. Eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using Eko's platform.

