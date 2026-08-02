BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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02.08.2026 07:15:00
FBI Reveals a 59% Surge in Senior Fraud Losses: Can This New Bill in Congress Help Seniors Fight Back?
By passing the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act (H.R. 2478), the U.S. House of Representatives is fighting back against the 59% increase in senior fraud losses reported by the FBI. As of July 30, the bill has moved to the Senate, where it awaits action. According to the FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Complaint Center report, Americans aged 60 and older reported $7.748 billion in losses in 2025 -- far more than any other age group -- with an average loss per victim of $38,000. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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