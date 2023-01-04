|
04.01.2023 20:25:00
FCA Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2022 Sales Results
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023/PRNewswire/ --
- 2022 total U.S. sales decline 13% versus 2021 calendar year, in an industry projected to be down 8%
- Total PHEV U.S. sales increase 26% year over year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year
- Jeep® Wrangler 4xe is America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, up 46% year over year and 22% in the fourth quarter versus same period last year
- The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe accounts for 5,686 (11%) of Grand Cherokee total U.S sales in fourth quarter
- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid up 123% in fourth quarter retail sales versus same period last year
- Dodge Challenger retains No. 1 muscle car claim for second consecutive year
- 2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger up 1% and Dodge Charger up 2% versus 2021 calendar year
- Dodge brand's total U.S. sales increase 15% in fourth quarter versus same quarter last year; Challenger, Charger and Durango up 27%, 3% and 22%, respectively, in fourth quarter
- Strength of demand for Ram Commercial fleet vehicles gives the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever total sales in the fourth quarter, up 33% versus same period last year
- Ram ProMaster City sees its best-ever retail sales in fourth quarter, up 102%; sees its second best total sales in the fourth quarter, up 83% versus same period last year
- 2022 saw a record year in total sales within the U.S. commercial fleet channel across its vehicle portfolio, up 28% year over year; up 48% in the fourth quarter versus same quarter last year
FCA US LLC reports sales of 347,669 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,547,076 vehicles for 2022. Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 16% while full-year results decreased 13%.
The company's total PHEV U.S. sales increased 26% year over year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year. Stellantis is setting the course for 50% passenger car and light-duty truck battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade.
"We saw strong demand for our PHEV offerings in the face of industry market conditions that carried across 2021 into 2022, including production constraints and a disruption of parts and materials in general, which adversely affected our overall sales," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Sales of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe increased 46% over last year, and the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, introduced to the market late last year, accounted for 11% of the nameplate's performance. As we look to 2023 and navigate the industry transformations that are occurring, we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network."
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 43,176 (24%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in 2022. Sales of the Wrangler 4xe increased 46% year over year, and 22% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.
The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in late 2022, accounted for 5,813 (11%) of Grand Cherokee U.S sales in the fourth quarter. The vehicles represent the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.
Two of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America, the all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer (code name Wagoneer S), were revealed as part of the brand's 4xe Day on September 8, 2022.
The Jeep Compass increased 14% in total yearly sales versus 2021 and was up 9% in fourth quarter total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum with the vehicles selling a combined 47,995 units in 2022.
The Dodge brand's total U.S. sales in the fourth quarter increased 15% versus same quarter last year. The Dodge Challenger retained America's No. 1 muscle car claim for the second consecutive year.
The brand also saw 2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger increase 1% and Dodge Charger up 2% versus 2021 calendar year. Challenger, Charger and Durango were up 27%, 3% and 22%, respectively, in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.
In 2022, the brand also announced the Dodge Hornet, its first electrified vehicle; seven "last call" editions of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger; and its all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept during the brand's first-ever Speed Week event in August.
Dodge further extended its dominance as a compelling favorite, claiming the top spot among mass-market brands for the third straight year in the J.D. Power APEAL Study™. Dodge was first among mass-market brands for the third consecutive year – the only domestic brand ever to achieve such a streak.
Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales increased 15% in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year. Additionally, the new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit Auto Show this past September, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.
The Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 14,392 (15%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 98,624 in 2022.
The Chrysler brand ranked 11th among mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study™ and climbed 28 points from 2021 – the greatest improvement in the mass-market segment.
The Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand's transformation strategy was introduced at CES in January 2022.
The Ram brand's total U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel increased 28% versus 2021; up 72% in total sales in the fourth quarter versus same period last year.
Strength of demand for Ram commercial fleet vehicles gave the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever fourth quarter total U.S. sales, up 33% versus the same period last year. The Ram ProMaster City sees its best-ever retail sales in the fourth quarter, up 102%, and its second best total U.S. fourth quarter sales, up 83% versus the same period last year.
The Ram Truck brand will unveil its Ram 1500 Revolution (BEV) Concept at the world's most influential tech event – CES 2023 – in Las Vegas on January 5. The Ram 1500 ranked No.1 in J.D. Power APEAL Study™ for the third year in a row and named Truck of Texas for the fourth time in five years, as voted by the Texas Auto Writers Association.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2022
Q4 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
19,209
17,613
9 %
86,175
75,642
14 %
Wrangler
34,253
39,900
-14 %
181,409
204,610
-11 %
Gladiator
17,587
18,254
-4 %
77,855
89,712
-13 %
Cherokee
9,470
10,376
-9 %
40,322
89,126
-55 %
Grand Cherokee
50,800
74,717
-32 %
223,345
264,444
-16 %
Renegade
3,773
5,180
-27 %
27,549
47,137
-42 %
Wagoneer
5,943
5,328
New
36,219
5,349
577 %
Grand Wagoneer
2,282
2,663
New
11,736
2,675
339 %
JEEP BRAND
143,317
174,040
-18 %
684,614
778,711
-12 %
Ram P/U
105,255
134,616
-22 %
468,344
569,388
-18 %
ProMaster Van
18,905
14,184
33 %
60,936
63,361
-4 %
ProMaster City
5,713
3,118
83 %
15,914
14,579
9 %
RAM BRAND
129,873
151,921
-15 %
545,194
647,331
-16 %
200
0
10
-100 %
2
15
-87 %
300
2,330
2,031
15 %
14,087
16,662
-15 %
Pacifica
22,722
38,821
-41 %
98,624
98,323
0 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
25,052
40,865
-39 %
112,713
115,004
-2 %
Dart
0
5
-100 %
4
10
-60 %
Charger
17,414
16,891
3 %
80,074
78,389
2 %
Challenger
12,966
10,172
27 %
55,060
54,314
1 %
Viper
0
2
-100 %
1
4
-75 %
Journey
7
208
-97 %
194
14,035
-99 %
Caravan
1
81
-99 %
27
3,037
-99 %
Durango
15,890
13,004
22 %
55,433
65,935
-16 %
DODGE BRAND
46,278
40,363
15 %
190,795
215,724
-12 %
500
0
33
-100 %
8
51
-84 %
500L
0
13
-100 %
8
190
-96 %
500X
118
201
-41 %
875
1,181
-26 %
Spider
0
20
-100 %
24
952
-97 %
FIAT BRAND
118
267
-56 %
915
2,374
-61 %
Giulia
1,430
1,520
-6 %
5,092
7,634
-33 %
Alfa 4C
0
1
-100 %
1
77
-99 %
Stelvio
1,601
2,536
-37 %
7,752
10,539
-26 %
ALFA ROMEO
3,031
4,057
-25 %
12,845
18,250
-30 %
FCA US LLC
347,669
411,513
-16 %
1,547,076
1,777,394
-13 %
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.
For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-sales-results-301713751.html
SOURCE FCA US LLC
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.