FCA Reports Third-quarter 2022 US Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC had sales of 385,665 vehicles in this year's third quarter. Overall, total U.S. sales for the third quarter declined 6%. Total commercial shipments in the third quarter rose 57% versus the same quarter last year.

U.S. total sales decline 6%

After an electrifying summer, Dodge brand total U.S. sales rise 22% versus same quarter last year

Charger, Challenger and Durango rise 25%, 17% and 32%, respectively, in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year

Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increase 39% versus same quarter last year

Versus the same quarter last year, total U.S. sales for the Chrysler Pacifica increase 46% and Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales rise 17%

Total U.S. sales for the Jeep® Wrangler rise 4% over same quarter last year; retail sales of the Compass rise 225% and Cherokee is up 1% versus same quarter last year

Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.

Ram ProMaster City total U.S. sales sees its best Q3 sales on record, rises 55% versus same quarter last year

Ram brand's commercial shipments rise 69% over same period last year

Total commercial shipments in Q3 2022 rise 57% versus same quarter last year

"Our dealers are making every effort to deliver upon each and every customer's needs while we continue to deal with challenging industry supply constraints," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "We also saw orders open up for the all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe this August, adding another 4xe nameplate to Jeep brand with the Wrangler 4xe here in the U.S., and the Dodge and Chrysler brands each saw strong third quarters as we head into the final sales season of the year."

The Chrysler brand's total U.S. sales rose 39%, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 46% and the Chrysler 300 up 17% versus the same quarter last year. Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 2,087 (12%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales.



Additionally, the new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit Auto Show two weeks ago, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.



Following a summer of firsts for Dodge, including the announcements of the Dodge Hornet, its first electrified vehicle; seven "last call" editions of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger; and its all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept during the brand's first-ever Speed Week event in August, the brand saw total U.S. sales of the Dodge Charger rise 25% and the Dodge Challenger rise 17% versus the same quarter last year. The Dodge Durango saw total U.S. sales rise 32% versus the same quarter last year.



Total sales of the Jeep Wrangler were up 4%. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., accounted for 13,478 (28%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales.



The Jeep brand also saw retail sales of the Compass rise 225% (sales of the vehicle were prioritized for retail customers) and Cherokee increase 1% over the same quarter last year.



The Ram brand's ProMaster City saw its best Q3 on record, with total U.S sales rising 55% versus the same quarter last year. The Ram brand's total commercial shipments were up a combined 69% versus the previous third quarter.



Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 20,631 23,875 -14 % 66,966 58,029 15 % Wrangler 47,659 46,044 4 % 147,156 164,710 -11 % Gladiator 21,511 22,674 -5 % 60,268 71,458 -16 % Cherokee 11,495 11,592 -1 % 30,852 78,750 -61 % Grand Cherokee 38,176 81,803 -53 % 172,545 189,727 -9 % Renegade 6,523 10,663 -39 % 23,776 41,957 -43 % Wagoneer 13,001 21 New 30,276 21 New Grand Wagoneer 2,353 12 New 9,454 12 New JEEP BRAND 161,351 196,687 -18 % 541,297 604,671 -10 % Ram P/U 118,106 121,704 -3 % 363,089 434,772 -16 % ProMaster Van 16,742 20,168 -17 % 42,031 49,177 -15 % ProMaster City 4,448 2,868 55 % 10,201 11,461 -11 % RAM BRAND 139,296 144,740 -4 % 415,321 495,410 -16 % 200 0 2 -100 % 2 5 -60 % 300 4,175 3,569 17 % 11,757 14,631 -20 % Pacifica 17,439 11,931 46 % 75,902 59,502 28 % CHRYSLER BRAND 21,614 15,502 39 % 87,661 74,139 18 % Dart 3 3 0 % 4 5 -20 % Charger 24,201 19,395 25 % 62,660 61,498 2 % Challenger 16,412 13,994 17 % 42,094 44,142 -5 % Viper 0 0

1 2 -50 % Journey 31 1,062 -97 % 187 13,827 -99 % Caravan 5 89 -94 % 26 2,956 -99 % Durango 19,104 14,516 32 % 39,543 52,931 -25 % DODGE BRAND 59,756 49,059 22 % 144,517 175,361 -18 % 500 7 6 17 % 8 18 -56 % 500L 5 24 -79 % 8 177 -95 % 500X 179 312 -43 % 757 980 -23 % Spider 17 59 -71 % 24 932 -97 % FIAT BRAND 208 401 -48 % 797 2,107 -62 % Giulia 1,338 1,830 -27 % 3,662 6,114 -40 % Alfa 4C 0 9 -100 % 1 76 -99 % Stelvio 2,102 2,690 -22 % 6,151 8,003 -23 % ALFA ROMEO 3,440 4,529 -24 % 9,814 14,193 -31 % FCA US LLC 385,665 410,918 -6 % 1,199,407 1,365,881 -12 %

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

