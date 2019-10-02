|
FCA US Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Sales
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Jeep® Wrangler achieves record third-quarter sales of 59,035 vehicles
- Ram brand reports record third quarter as sales jump 15 percent to 179,200 vehicles
- Dodge Challenger reports highest third quarter with 18,031 vehicles sold
FCA US LLC announced three sales records for the third quarter as a new generation of shoppers snapped up muscle cars and a strategy of premium technology and interior upgrades attracted new heavy-duty truck buyers. The Jeep® Wrangler notched a record quarter as well on the back of new limited-edition models.
In an industry skewed toward sport-utility vehicles, this quarter proved that American muscle is far from losing its might. The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent.
These cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the vehicles for their edgy designs, power and array of options for personalization.
The Ram brand, meanwhile, capitalized on new 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pick-up refinements, which helped push third-quarter sales to a record level.
FCA designers transplanted many of the creature comforts and technologies featured in the Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck into the heavy-duty lineup. Chief among the changes was the 12-inch touchscreen with its quick access to navigation, climate and satellite radio.
Heavy-duty customers, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and small business operators, have responded enthusiastically to the ability to do more work from their front seat during the day and take their families and clients to dinner in the same well-appointed truck in the evening.
Rounding out the quarter's sales records was the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler has been a strong seller since its redesign last year, but the nameplate received a boost this quarter from the start of a special-edition campaign. New limited-edition models include, for example, the 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and the Wrangler Willys.
Jeep intends to offer more Wrangler special editions in 2020.
For the quarter, overall sales were 565,034 vehicles for the three-month period covering July, August and September. Retail sales accounted for 438,649 vehicles while fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Fleet sales, on a year-to-date basis, accounted for 25 percent of overall sales.
"Lower interest rates, a stable economy and consumer enthusiasm bolster our belief that new vehicle sales in the U.S. are heading for a strong finish," Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. "For us, vehicles like the new Gladiator, our Ram pickups and Dodge muscle cars are pulling customers into showrooms. Our customers are also choosing to purchase higher trim levels or extra features, which are increasing our transaction prices."
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2019
Q3 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
35,158
45,164
-22%
110,671
132,674
-17%
Patriot
8
50
-84%
21
599
-96%
Wrangler
59,035
57,459
3%
176,020
190,951
-8%
Gladiator
16,132
0
New
23,384
0
New
Cherokee
52,139
66,024
-21%
149,349
179,743
-17%
Grand Cherokee
61,768
57,340
8%
185,040
166,653
11%
Renegade
21,234
25,135
-16%
57,270
75,574
-24%
JEEP BRAND
245,474
251,172
-2%
701,755
746,194
-6%
Ram P/U
161,635
142,044
14%
461,115
375,583
23%
ProMaster Van
14,589
11,229
30%
41,301
31,591
31%
ProMaster City
2,976
3,047
-2%
9,952
9,487
5%
RAM BRAND
179,200
156,320
15%
512,368
416,661
23%
200
10
106
-91%
45
1,000
-96%
300
7,836
9,848
-20%
23,693
34,555
-31%
Town & Country
1
1
0%
4
6
-33%
Pacifica
21,697
28,571
-24%
70,224
91,595
-23%
CHRYSLER BRAND
29,544
38,526
-23%
93,966
127,156
-26%
Dart
3
45
-93%
13
379
-97%
Avenger
0
1
-100%
1
4
-75%
Charger
26,060
17,902
46%
71,106
59,308
20%
Challenger
18,031
14,946
21%
46,699
52,313
-11%
Viper
0
1
-100%
5
15
-67%
Journey
16,965
24,924
-32%
62,396
77,233
-19%
Caravan
27,456
34,157
-20%
99,403
120,935
-18%
Durango
15,631
16,819
-7%
52,622
49,541
6%
DODGE BRAND
104,146
108,795
-4%
332,245
359,728
-8%
500
876
1,455
-40%
2,568
3,717
-31%
500L
206
327
-37%
605
1,231
-51%
500X
592
996
-41%
2,076
4,221
-51%
Spider
686
1,021
-33%
2,214
2,915
-24%
FIAT BRAND
2,360
3,799
-38%
7,463
12,084
-38%
Giulia
2,030
2,571
-21%
6,376
8,933
-29%
Alfa 4C
36
49
-27%
127
183
-31%
Stelvio
2,244
3,275
-31%
6,844
9,044
-24%
ALFA ROMEO
4,310
5,895
-27%
13,347
18,160
-27%
FCA US LLC
565,034
564,507
0%
1,661,144
1,679,983
-1%
About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here.
