FCA US Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Sales

  • Jeep® Wrangler achieves record third-quarter sales of 59,035 vehicles
  • Ram brand reports record third quarter as sales jump 15 percent to 179,200 vehicles 
  • Dodge Challenger reports highest third quarter with 18,031 vehicles sold 

FCA US LLC announced three sales records for the third quarter as a new generation of shoppers snapped up muscle cars and a strategy of premium technology and interior upgrades attracted new heavy-duty truck buyers. The Jeep® Wrangler notched a record quarter as well on the back of new limited-edition models.

In an industry skewed toward sport-utility vehicles, this quarter proved that American muscle is far from losing its might. The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent.

These cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the vehicles for their edgy designs, power and array of options for personalization. 

The Ram brand, meanwhile, capitalized on new 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pick-up refinements, which helped push third-quarter sales to a record level. 

FCA designers transplanted many of the creature comforts and technologies featured in the Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck into the heavy-duty lineup. Chief among the changes was the 12-inch touchscreen with its quick access to navigation, climate and satellite radio.

Heavy-duty customers, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and small business operators, have responded enthusiastically to the ability to do more work from their front seat during the day and take their families and clients to dinner in the same well-appointed truck in the evening. 

Rounding out the quarter's sales records was the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler has been a strong seller since its redesign last year, but the nameplate received a boost this quarter from the start of a special-edition campaign. New limited-edition models include, for example, the 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and the Wrangler Willys.

Jeep intends to offer more Wrangler special editions in 2020.

For the quarter, overall sales were 565,034 vehicles for the three-month period covering July, August and September. Retail sales accounted for 438,649 vehicles while fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Fleet sales, on a year-to-date basis, accounted for 25 percent of overall sales.

"Lower interest rates, a stable economy and consumer enthusiasm bolster our belief that new vehicle sales in the U.S. are heading for a strong finish," Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. "For us, vehicles like the new Gladiator, our Ram pickups and Dodge muscle cars are pulling customers into showrooms. Our customers are also choosing to purchase higher trim levels or extra features, which are increasing our transaction prices."

 

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2019









Q3 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

35,158

45,164

-22%

110,671

132,674

-17%

Patriot

8

50

-84%

21

599

-96%

Wrangler

59,035

57,459

3%

176,020

190,951

-8%

Gladiator

16,132

0

New

23,384

0

New

Cherokee

52,139

66,024

-21%

149,349

179,743

-17%

Grand Cherokee

61,768

57,340

8%

185,040

166,653

11%

Renegade

21,234

25,135

-16%

57,270

75,574

-24%

JEEP BRAND

245,474

251,172

-2%

701,755

746,194

-6%

Ram P/U

161,635

142,044

14%

461,115

375,583

23%

ProMaster Van

14,589

11,229

30%

41,301

31,591

31%

ProMaster City

2,976

3,047

-2%

9,952

9,487

5%

RAM BRAND

179,200

156,320

15%

512,368

416,661

23%

200

10

106

-91%

45

1,000

-96%

300

7,836

9,848

-20%

23,693

34,555

-31%

Town & Country

1

1

0%

4

6

-33%

Pacifica

21,697

28,571

-24%

70,224

91,595

-23%

CHRYSLER BRAND

29,544

38,526

-23%

93,966

127,156

-26%

Dart

3

45

-93%

13

379

-97%

Avenger

0

1

-100%

1

4

-75%

Charger

26,060

17,902

46%

71,106

59,308

20%

Challenger

18,031

14,946

21%

46,699

52,313

-11%

Viper

0

1

-100%

5

15

-67%

Journey

16,965

24,924

-32%

62,396

77,233

-19%

Caravan

27,456

34,157

-20%

99,403

120,935

-18%

Durango

15,631

16,819

-7%

52,622

49,541

6%

DODGE  BRAND

104,146

108,795

-4%

332,245

359,728

-8%

500

876

1,455

-40%

2,568

3,717

-31%

500L

206

327

-37%

605

1,231

-51%

500X

592

996

-41%

2,076

4,221

-51%

Spider

686

1,021

-33%

2,214

2,915

-24%

FIAT BRAND

2,360

3,799

-38%

7,463

12,084

-38%

Giulia

2,030

2,571

-21%

6,376

8,933

-29%

Alfa 4C 

36

49

-27%

127

183

-31%

Stelvio

2,244

3,275

-31%

6,844

9,044

-24%

ALFA ROMEO

4,310

5,895

-27%

13,347

18,160

-27%

FCA US LLC

565,034

564,507

0%

1,661,144

1,679,983

-1%

 

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here.

For more information, please visit the FCA US LLC media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.

