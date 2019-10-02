FCA US Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Wrangler achieves record third-quarter sales of 59,035 vehicles

Ram brand reports record third quarter as sales jump 15 percent to 179,200 vehicles

Dodge Challenger reports highest third quarter with 18,031 vehicles sold

FCA US LLC announced three sales records for the third quarter as a new generation of shoppers snapped up muscle cars and a strategy of premium technology and interior upgrades attracted new heavy-duty truck buyers. The Jeep® Wrangler notched a record quarter as well on the back of new limited-edition models.



In an industry skewed toward sport-utility vehicles, this quarter proved that American muscle is far from losing its might. The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent.



These cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the vehicles for their edgy designs, power and array of options for personalization.



The Ram brand, meanwhile, capitalized on new 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pick-up refinements, which helped push third-quarter sales to a record level.



FCA designers transplanted many of the creature comforts and technologies featured in the Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck into the heavy-duty lineup. Chief among the changes was the 12-inch touchscreen with its quick access to navigation, climate and satellite radio.



Heavy-duty customers, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and small business operators, have responded enthusiastically to the ability to do more work from their front seat during the day and take their families and clients to dinner in the same well-appointed truck in the evening.



Rounding out the quarter's sales records was the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler has been a strong seller since its redesign last year, but the nameplate received a boost this quarter from the start of a special-edition campaign. New limited-edition models include, for example, the 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and the Wrangler Willys.



Jeep intends to offer more Wrangler special editions in 2020.



For the quarter, overall sales were 565,034 vehicles for the three-month period covering July, August and September. Retail sales accounted for 438,649 vehicles while fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Fleet sales, on a year-to-date basis, accounted for 25 percent of overall sales.



"Lower interest rates, a stable economy and consumer enthusiasm bolster our belief that new vehicle sales in the U.S. are heading for a strong finish," Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. "For us, vehicles like the new Gladiator, our Ram pickups and Dodge muscle cars are pulling customers into showrooms. Our customers are also choosing to purchase higher trim levels or extra features, which are increasing our transaction prices."

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2019















Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 35,158 45,164 -22% 110,671 132,674 -17% Patriot 8 50 -84% 21 599 -96% Wrangler 59,035 57,459 3% 176,020 190,951 -8% Gladiator 16,132 0 New 23,384 0 New Cherokee 52,139 66,024 -21% 149,349 179,743 -17% Grand Cherokee 61,768 57,340 8% 185,040 166,653 11% Renegade 21,234 25,135 -16% 57,270 75,574 -24% JEEP BRAND 245,474 251,172 -2% 701,755 746,194 -6% Ram P/U 161,635 142,044 14% 461,115 375,583 23% ProMaster Van 14,589 11,229 30% 41,301 31,591 31% ProMaster City 2,976 3,047 -2% 9,952 9,487 5% RAM BRAND 179,200 156,320 15% 512,368 416,661 23% 200 10 106 -91% 45 1,000 -96% 300 7,836 9,848 -20% 23,693 34,555 -31% Town & Country 1 1 0% 4 6 -33% Pacifica 21,697 28,571 -24% 70,224 91,595 -23% CHRYSLER BRAND 29,544 38,526 -23% 93,966 127,156 -26% Dart 3 45 -93% 13 379 -97% Avenger 0 1 -100% 1 4 -75% Charger 26,060 17,902 46% 71,106 59,308 20% Challenger 18,031 14,946 21% 46,699 52,313 -11% Viper 0 1 -100% 5 15 -67% Journey 16,965 24,924 -32% 62,396 77,233 -19% Caravan 27,456 34,157 -20% 99,403 120,935 -18% Durango 15,631 16,819 -7% 52,622 49,541 6% DODGE BRAND 104,146 108,795 -4% 332,245 359,728 -8% 500 876 1,455 -40% 2,568 3,717 -31% 500L 206 327 -37% 605 1,231 -51% 500X 592 996 -41% 2,076 4,221 -51% Spider 686 1,021 -33% 2,214 2,915 -24% FIAT BRAND 2,360 3,799 -38% 7,463 12,084 -38% Giulia 2,030 2,571 -21% 6,376 8,933 -29% Alfa 4C 36 49 -27% 127 183 -31% Stelvio 2,244 3,275 -31% 6,844 9,044 -24% ALFA ROMEO 4,310 5,895 -27% 13,347 18,160 -27% FCA US LLC 565,034 564,507 0% 1,661,144 1,679,983 -1%

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here.



