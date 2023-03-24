FCB Tops 2023 WARC Rankings for Creative Effectiveness

FCB awarded #1 Creative Agency & #1 Campaign for Effectiveness in WARC Effective 100

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB was a top performer in the 2023 WARC Rankings, earning recognition as the #1 Creative Agency for Effectiveness in the WARC Effective 100, among other distinctions. Numerous FCB campaigns were honored as well, including Michelob ULTRA’s "Contract for Change,” which ranked as the #1 Campaign for Effectiveness.



"Creative is the business and the business is creative. To separate the two does a disservice to the industry. We will continue to partner with our clients to create work that is both effective in the moment and impactful long term. FCB is honored that this Timely and Timeless approach to work is being recognized by WARC,” said Susan Credle, FCB Global Chair & Global CCO.

In the Effective 100, FCB New York was named the #1 Creative Agency for Effectiveness, joined by two additional FCB agencies, with FCB Chicago ranking #4 and FCB Toronto ranking #7, making it WARC’s top-ranked Canadian agency this year.

"Our offices are showing why brands shouldn’t have to choose between activating business today and building equity over time,” said Tyler Turnbull, FCB Global CEO. "We’re grateful to our clients for embracing creativity and believing in FCB’s mission to prove creativity as an economic multiplier for their businesses.”

Also in the Effective 100, Michelob ULTRA’s "Contract for Change,” created by FCB New York and FCB Chicago, ranked as the #1 Campaign for Effectiveness this year. The campaign, which also won the Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix, was a revolutionary agreement to grow America’s 1% of organic farmland and transform over 100,000 acres of farmland to produce ingredients for Michelob ULTRA’s Pure Gold.

A total of six FCB campaigns ranked as top campaigns for effectiveness:

(#1) "Contract for Change” by Michelob ULTRA, FCB Chicago, FCB New York

(#8) "Long Term” by the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS), FCB Canada

(#12) "Courtside” by Michelob ULTRA, FCB New York

(#26) "Project Understood” by the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS), FCB Canada

(#55) "A Song for Every CMO” by Spotify, FCB New York

(#57) "Gear Up” by Bank of Montreal (BMO), FCB Canada

FCB’s success is largely attributed to the ongoing expansion and integration of global creative data and CRM capability FCB/SIX, which aims help clients break through to deliver meaningful experiences and make every media Dollar count.

WARC Effective 100 results come on the heels of FCB being named the #3 Global Agency Network in the WARC Creative 100, with three FCB agencies ranking in the top 100 creative agencies and five FCB campaigns ranking in the top 100 creative campaigns. Both Creative 100 and Effective 100 are part of the annual WARC Rankings of the most awarded networks, agencies and campaigns across creative, media and effectiveness.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Cannes Lions 2022 #2 Global Network, 2022 Ad Age A-List, 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative, Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Global Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7edb9a1a-a4c9-4e9c-aa10-00e946cad4fa