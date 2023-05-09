FCCI Insurance Group Expands Surety Business into New England. Phil Shepard Hired as Surety Territory Manager.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super-regional commercial insurance carrier FCCI Insurance Group is now writing contract and commercial surety bonds in the six New England states – Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. FCCI is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best with a U.S. Treasury listing exceeding $75 million.

FCCI has hired Phil Shepard to lead the surety line of business expansion into New England. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, including extensive experience in contract and commercial surety for the past 15 years. Phil Shepard is based in Keene, New Hampshire and may be contacted at 518-441-0119 or pshepard@fcci-group.com.

"Phil brings the perfect balance of strong underwriting, marketing and service skills to our FCCI team. Phil and I started our careers in New England and worked together before. We look forward to getting back to familiar territory and building FCCI's Surety business," said Scott Paice, Senior Vice President of Surety. "We are excited about the opportunity and the FCCI value proposition of being a relationship-based partner that delivers on its promises. We pride ourselves on helping agents earn and retain business through local knowledge and decision-making, proactive risk management, efficient claim resolution and exceptional customer service."

Besides New England, FCCI Surety also expanded this year into the central and western regions of the country. "Our surety footprint began the year in 20 states and now covers 44 states. With the addition of Minnesota and Washington coming soon, surety will be offered in 46 states by the end of 2023. It's an exciting time to be part of our growing surety operation as we expand our presence and build upon our success over the past twelve years," said Paice.

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 575 contracted agencies and 4,054 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written through agents in 44 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $2.8 billion in assets, $1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

