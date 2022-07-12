|
12.07.2022 14:17:00
FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW CLAIM HANDLING VIDEO
Click the video to learn more about how FCCI is on the scene when we are needed most.
VIDEO LINK:FCCI Claim Handling Video
SARASOTA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its second video in a series of six – "FCCI Claim Handling." In this newest release, a policyholder, agent and claim adjuster tell a story of how FCCI Insurance Group was accessible, responsive and followed through after a catastrophic loss.
Expect four more videos this summer with a focus on the Business Owner experience, FCCI's Risk Control expertise, FCCI's partnership-driven TeamWorksSM approach, and recruiting top talent. These videos will enable current and prospective agents and policyholders to learn more about the Company, its values, and why they should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs.
VIDEO LINK:FCCI Claim Handling Video
For more about FCCI's prompt and fair claim handling, go to www.fcci-group.com/claims-services or call (800) 226-3224.
About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcci-insurance-group-launches-new-claim-handling-video-301584135.html
SOURCE FCCI Insurance Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.