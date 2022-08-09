|
09.08.2022 16:19:00
FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW RISK CONTROL VIDEO
Click the video to learn more about how FCCI is on the scene when we are needed most.
VIDEO LINK:FCCI Risk Control Video
SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its third video in a series of six – "FCCI Risk Control." In this newest release, FCCI helps business owners better understand the risks they face every day by protecting businesses, employees, property, automobiles and customers from losses due to accidents.
Expect three more videos this summer with a focus on the Business Owner experience, FCCI's partnership-driven TeamWorksSM approach, and recruiting top talent. These videos will enable current and prospective agents and policyholders to learn more about the Company, its values, and why they should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs.
For more about FCCI's prompt and fair claim handling, go to www.fcci-group.com/claims-services or call (800) 226-3224.
About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.
