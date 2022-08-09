Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 16:19:00

FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW RISK CONTROL VIDEO

Click the video to learn more about how FCCI is on the scene when we are needed most.

VIDEO LINK:FCCI Risk Control Video

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its third video in a series of six – "FCCI Risk Control." In this newest release, FCCI helps business owners better understand the risks they face every day by protecting businesses, employees, property, automobiles and customers from losses due to accidents.

Expect three more videos this summer with a focus on the Business Owner experience, FCCI's partnership-driven TeamWorksSM approach, and recruiting top talent. These videos will enable current and prospective agents and policyholders to learn more about the Company, its values, and why they should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs.

VIDEO LINK: FCCI Risk Control Video

For more about FCCI's prompt and fair claim handling, go to www.fcci-group.com/claims-services or call (800) 226-3224.

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

Archived FCCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/FCCI Insurance Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcci-insurance-group-launches-new-risk-control-video-301602505.html

SOURCE FCCI Insurance Group

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen