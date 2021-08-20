FCMI Parent Co. Provides Update on Investment in Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - FCMI Parent Co. ("FCMI Parent") announced today an update on its investment in Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (the "Issuer"). FCMI Parent currently has beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, 27,161,401 common shares of the Issuer ("Shares"), representing approximately 7.59% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

On September 9, 2020, FCMI Parent sold an aggregate of 229,094 Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the NYSE American for aggregate proceeds equivalent to C$250,125.52. FCMI Parent received C$1.0867 per Share for 46,300 Shares sold over the TSX and the US dollar equivalent of C$1.093 per Share for 182,794 Shares sold over the NYSE American. Prior to these sales, treasury issuances of Shares by the Issuer had decreased FCMI's ownership of Shares below 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately prior to these sales, FCMI Parent had beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, 28,493,966 Shares, representing approximately 8.69% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following these sales, FCMI Parent had beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, 28,264,872 Shares, representing approximately 8.62% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Subsequent sales have further reduced FCMI Parent's ownership of Shares as described above.

FCMI Parent has no present intention to acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer. However, FCMI Parent or any of its joint actors may, in the future and subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of Shares or other securities of the Issuer depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

An early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available at www.sedar.com. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 610, 815 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B4.

FCMI Parent Co.

220 Bay Street, Suite 600

Toronto, Ontario

M5J 2W4

SOURCE FCMI Parent Co.