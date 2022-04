FCT raises H1 DPU by 2.3% on improved operating, financial performance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) posted a 2.3 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.06136 for its first half ended Mar 31, 2022, from S$0.05996 a year ago, as the real estate investment trust (Reit) saw an improved operating and financial performance in the period.