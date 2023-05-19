FDA Advisory Committee Backs Pfizer's Maternal RSV Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The Food and Drug Administration's Advisory Committee voted in support of approval for Pfizer's Inc. (PFE) vaccine candidate to help prevent RSV in infants through maternal immunization. The Committee voted 14 to 0 on effectiveness and 10 to 4 on safety.

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness. The virus can affect the lungs and breathing passages of an infected individual and can potentially cause severe illness in young infants, older adults, and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted that the available data support the efficacy and safety of its unadjuvanted bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prefusion F vaccine candidate RSVpreF or PF-06928316.

The vaccine candidate is currently under FDA review for the prevention of medically attended lower respiratory tract disease (MA-LRTD) and severe MA-LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant individuals.

The role of the Committee is to provide recommendations to the FDA; however, the recommendations are not binding. The FDA's decision on the potential approval of RSVpreF for the prevention of MA-LRTD and severe MA-LRTD caused by RSV in infants by active immunization of pregnant individuals is expected by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date in August 2023.

Pfizer is currently the only company pursuing regulatory applications for an RSV investigational vaccine candidate for both an older adult indication, as well as a maternal indication to help protect infants through maternal immunization.

