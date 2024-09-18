|
18.09.2024 12:32:14
FDA Alerts Of High Thigh Fracture Risk With Zimmer Biomet's Hip Replacement Device
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a safety alert about the increased risk of thigh bone fracture after surgery with the use of the Zimmer Biomet CPT Hip System, which was recalled earlier.
The agency has alerted patients, caregivers, health care providers, and health care facilities, recommending them to consider using an alternative prosthesis where possible. If its not possible, they are asked to inform the patient of the increased risk.
The CPT Hip System Femoral Stem 12/14 Neck Taper, a polished-taper slip or PTS style stem made from cobalt chromium alloy, is used for a hip replacement.
Meanwhile, recent research found a higher risk of thigh bone fracture after surgery, called postoperative periprosthetic femoral fracture, with the CPT Hip System Femoral Stem 12/14 Neck Taper, compared to hip prostheses of a similar design.
In early July, Zimmer Biomet initiated a recall to update instructions for use for the CPT Hip System due to an increased risk of thigh bone fracture, and also announced its plan to phase out the sale of the device by December 2024.
However, the FDA has concerns about the CPT Hip System continuing to be implanted in new patients due to the higher risk of thigh bone fracture, and the likely need for surgical intervention if the fracture occurs.
The FDA said it is working with the manufacturer to address these concerns.
The alert was issued after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA's analysis of the most commonly implanted PTS Hip Stems in the United Kingdom indicated that patients with the CPT Hip System have the highest risk of fracture around the thigh bone at around 1.4%. The similar PTS Hip Stems have fracture rates ranging from approximately 0.6% to 1%.
The FDA said it will continue working with Zimmer Biomet to help ensure that patients, caregivers, health care providers, and health care facilities are aware of the increased risk of thigh bone fracture with the CPT Hip System.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zimmer Biometmehr Nachrichten
|
16.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Zimmer Biomet-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Zimmer Biomet-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Zimmer Biomet-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Zimmer Biomet von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Handel in New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Zimmer Biomet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Zimmer Biomet von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Zimmer Biomet-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Zimmer Biomet von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Zimmer Biometmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zimmer Biomet
|95,18
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.