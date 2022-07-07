|
07.07.2022 13:56:59
FDA Allows Annovis Bio To Proceed With Phase 3 Study Of Buntanetap In Parkinson's Disease
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) may proceed with the phase 3 clinical study of buntanetap for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, the company said in a statement.
In Thursday pre-market trade, ANVS was trading at $14.59 up $1.33 or 10.03 percent.
The company said it will start recruiting for the US clinical trial soon, expected later this summer.
".. The positive FDA review affirms the Company's path to securing approval for buntanetap to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, with longer treatment regimens," said Maria Maccecchini, Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio.
The company had requested consideration from the FDA on amending the accepted development plan, finalizing the protocol for the Phase 3 study, and proceeding with longer duration clinical trials.
According to the company, the FDA accepted the final protocol and the clinical development plan, approved the use of the company's new large-scale batch of good manufacturing practice material, and found the chronic toxicology in rats and dogs safe and adequate to support long-term human studies lasting decades compared to the previous restriction of one month.
Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins, which mode of action leads to lower levels of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Annovis Bio Inc Registered Shs Accred Invmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Annovis Bio Inc Registered Shs Accred Invmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Annovis Bio Inc Registered Shs Accred Inv
|15,05
|17,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.