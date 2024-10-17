17.10.2024 14:25:42

FDA Approves AbbVie's Parkinson's Disease Drug Vyalev

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vyalev for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD).

The approval was supported by the pivotal phase 3 study evaluating Vyalev in adults with advanced PD compared to carbidopa/levodopa, along with another study which assessed the long-term safety and efficacy of Vyalev. Results from the study showed that patients receiving Vyalev demonstrated superior improvement in motor fluctuations, with increased "on" time without troublesome dyskinesia and decreased "off" time, compared with carbidopa/levodopa.

AbbVie said coverage for Medicare patients is expected in the second half of 2025.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals' arbidopa/levodopa combination was approved this year for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, and sold under the brand name Crexont.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 174,30 -0,05% AbbVie Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen