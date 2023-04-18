FDA Approves AbbVie's Qulipta For Preventive Treatment Of Migraine In Adults

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved expanding the indication of Qulipta (atogepant) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

The company noted that the approval makes Qulipta the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist approved to prevent episodic and chronic migraine. People living with chronic migraine experience headaches for 15 or more days per month, with at least eight of those days associated with migraine.

Qulipta blocks CGRP through a once-daily dose and is available in three strengths for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine - 10 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg. Only the 60 mg dose of Qulipta is indicated for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine. The overall safety profile of Qulipta is consistent with the episodic migraine patient population, with the most common adverse events including constipation, nausea and fatigue/sleepiness.

