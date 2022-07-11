|
FDA Approves Aethlon Medical's Protocol Amendment For COVID-19 Trial
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an amendment to the protocol of ongoing clinical trial investigating the Aethlon Hemopurifier for patients with severe COVID-19, Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) said in a statement on Monday.
The company stated that the approval eliminates the requirement for previous dialysis treatment, potentially enabling accelerated enrollment in the ongoing clinical study.
The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a therapeutic blood filtration system that can bind and remove life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood.
Aethlon is currently evaluating the safety and feasibility of the Hemopurifier in an active Early Feasibility Study, analogous to a Phase 1 clinical trial for a drug or biologic, which is designed to enroll up to 40 severe COVID-19 patients.
