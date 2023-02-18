FDA Approves Apellis' Syfovre For Geographic Atrophy Treatment

(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration or AMD.

The company expects that Syfovre will be available by the beginning of March through specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies nationwide.

Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy that is designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, i.e., part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases.

Geographic atrophy is a leading cause of blindness that impacts more than 5 million people worldwide, including one million people in the United States.

According to Apellis, a marketing authorization application for Syfovre is under review by the European Medicines Agency with a decision expected in early 2024. In addition, a marketing application has been submitted to Health Canada.

