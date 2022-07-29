FDA Approves Arcutis' ZORYVE Cream For Treatment Of Plaque Psoriasis In Patients 12 Years And Older

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the New Drug Application for Zoryve (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age or older.

The first and only topical phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, Zoryve provides rapid clearance of psoriasis plaques and reduces itch in all affected areas of the body. Zoryve, a once-daily, steroid-free cream in a safe and well tolerated, patient-friendly formulation, is uniquely formulated to simplify disease management for people living with plaque psoriasis.

"Today Arcutis has reached a major milestone, with our ability to offer this next generation topical PDE4 inhibitor to both adults and adolescents with plaque psoriasis. ZORYVE's combination of efficacy, safety, and tolerability, coupled with our proprietary HydroARQ Technology formulation, is designed to fit into patients' everyday lives with no restrictions on duration of use," said Frank Watanabe, President and CEO of Arcutis. "Additionally, ZORYVE has been shown to rapidly clear plaques and reduce itch across all areas of the body. ZORYVE is the only topical for which data focused on the treatment of intertriginous plaques — a common area affected by plaque psoriasis — have been specifically generated. This FDA approval is the fruition of our efforts, and we are excited to launch ZORYVE, with expected product availability by mid-August."

ZORYVE features HydroARQ Technology, a proprietary drug delivery formulation that creates a non-greasy moisturizing cream that spreads easily and absorbs quickly.