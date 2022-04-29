|
29.04.2022 05:22:31
FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Camzyos For Heart Disease
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Camzyos (mavacamten, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg capsules) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
The approval was based on phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial demonstrating benefit in patients receiving Camzyos versus placebo.
Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
Camzyos comes with a boxed warning for the risk of heart failure. The drug reduces left ventricular ejection fraction and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, the company said in a statement.
