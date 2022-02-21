|
21.02.2022 15:18:02
FDA Approves Expanded Indication For Abbott's CardioMEMS HF System
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an expanded indication for the company's CardioMEMS HF System to support the care of more people living with heart failure.
The new expanded indication provides patients suffering from earlier stages of heart failure access to the CardioMEMS HF System, a small implantable sensor that can flag early warning signs of worsening heart failure.
The FDA approval was supported by data from the GUIDE-HF trial, which suggested that the CardioMEMS sensor can reduce hospitalizations and improve care for more types of patients living with heart failure.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|100,45
|-2,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt belastet: ATX letztlich mit Abschlägen -- DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asien-Handel endet mehrheitlich in der Verlustzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart herbe Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls tiefrot. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ruht am Montag feiertagsbedingt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.