04.05.2023 04:31:14

FDA Approves GSK's Arexvy, World's First RSV Vaccine For Older Adults

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GSK Plc.'s (GSK.L, GSK) Arexvy, the world's first respiratory syncytial virus or RSV vaccine for older adults.

Arexvy is approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older.

The approval is based on data from the positive pivotal AReSVi-006 phase III trial that showed exceptional efficacy in older adults, including those with underlying medical conditions, and in those with severe RSV disease.

GSK said that, in June 2023, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will make recommendations on the appropriate use of the vaccine in the US.

The vaccine will be available for older adults before the 2023/24 RSV season, which typically starts ahead of the winter months.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen