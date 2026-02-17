Harmony Biosciences Aktie

Harmony Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.02.2026 14:50:30

FDA Approves Harmony Biosciences' WAKIX For Pediatric Narcolepsy Patients With Cataplexy

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental new drug application for WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of cataplexy in pediatric patients aged six years and older with narcolepsy.

With the latest approval, WAKIX becomes the first and only FDA-approved non-scheduled treatment for both pediatric and adult narcolepsy patients with or without cataplexy, the company said.

WAKIX was initially approved in 2019 for excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy and later for adult cataplexy in 2020. The FDA expanded its use to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients in 2024.

The therapy is a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist designed to promote wakefulness by increasing histamine release in the brain.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Harmony Biosciences

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Harmony Biosciences

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Harmony Biosciences 36,92 2,53% Harmony Biosciences

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Wall Street schließt stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Der japanische Aktien gab am Dienstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen