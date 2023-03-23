|
23.03.2023 03:25:23
FDA Approves Incyte's Zynyz For Skin Cancer Treatment
(RTTNews) - Incyte (INCY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zynyz (retifanlimab-dlwr) for the treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma.
The Biologics License Application for Zynyz for this indication has been approved under accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA based on tumor response rate and duration of response.
Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer that frequently appears as a single, painless, reddish-purple skin nodule on the head, neck and arms in skin exposed to sunlight. It tends to grow quickly and has a high rate of metastatic disease, leading to a poor prognosis.
Zynyz is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting programmed death receptor-1. It is also being studied in additional tumor types and in combination with other Incyte pipeline compounds.
Zynyz is marketed by Incyte in the U.S. In 2017, Incyte entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with MacroGenics, Inc. for global rights to retifanlimab.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incyte Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incyte Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incyte Corp.
|65,62
|-3,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.