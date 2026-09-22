FDA Approves Lantheus' Bravnetsa As Equivalent To Lutathera For Neuroendocrine Tumors

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), a radiopharmaceutical-focused company, said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted final approval for Bravnetsa, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent radiopharmaceutical to Novartis' Lutathera.

Bravnetsa is indicated for treating adults with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors.

The approval was granted through the FDA's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) pathway. Lantheus said Bravnetsa is the only radiopharmaceutical that the FDA has determined to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Lutathera.

On the Nasdaq, Lantheus shares were down nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $100.28 on Monday.