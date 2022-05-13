|
13.05.2022 23:54:00
FDA approves Lilly's Mounjaro™ (tirzepatide) injection, the first and only GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes
Mounjaro delivered superior A1C reductions versus all comparators in phase 3 SURPASS clinical trials While not indicated for weight loss, Mounjaro led to significantly greater weight reductions versus comparators in a key secondary endpoint Mounjaro represents the first new class of diabetes
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Eli Lilly and Co. "
