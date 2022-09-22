|
22.09.2022 01:12:00
FDA Approves Lilly's Retevmo® (selpercatinib), the First and Only RET Inhibitor for Adults with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors with a RET Gene Fusion, Regardless of Type
Tumor-agnostic data supporting approval demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 44% across multiple tumor types FDA simultaneously grants traditional approval in adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a RET gene fusion, as detected by an
