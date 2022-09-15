FDA Approves Mallinckrodt's Terlivaz For Injection For Treatment Of Hepatorenal Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNKPF) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Terlivaz (terlipressin) for injection.

The company noted that the Terlivaz is the first and only FDA-approved product indicated to improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function, an acute and life-threatening condition requiring hospitalization.

Terlivaz is expected to be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

The FDA approval was based on results from the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial, the largest-ever prospective study conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of terlipressin in patients with HRS type 1 (HRS-1) in the U.S. and Canada. The CONFIRM trial met its primary endpoint of Verified HRS Reversal, defined as renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com