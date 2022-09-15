|
15.09.2022 04:25:22
FDA Approves Mallinckrodt's Terlivaz For Injection For Treatment Of Hepatorenal Syndrome
(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNKPF) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Terlivaz (terlipressin) for injection.
The company noted that the Terlivaz is the first and only FDA-approved product indicated to improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function, an acute and life-threatening condition requiring hospitalization.
Terlivaz is expected to be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
The FDA approval was based on results from the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial, the largest-ever prospective study conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of terlipressin in patients with HRS type 1 (HRS-1) in the U.S. and Canada. The CONFIRM trial met its primary endpoint of Verified HRS Reversal, defined as renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mallinckrodt PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.20
|Ausblick: Mallinckrodt verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Mallinckrodt stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.20
|Ausblick: Mallinckrodt stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Mallinckrodt PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mallinckrodt PLC
|0,09
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen belasten: Asiatische Indizes schwächer
An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer.