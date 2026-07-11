Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
11.07.2026 07:21:19
FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA + Padcev Regimens For Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph), the company's anti-PD-1 therapies, each in combination with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv). These regimens are now authorized as neoadjuvant treatment before cystectomy and continued as adjuvant treatment afterward for adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
The approvals mark the first and only PD-1 inhibitor plus antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) regimens approved for adults with MIBC, regardless of cisplatin eligibility. They are based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 trial (EV-304), conducted in collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas, which enrolled 808 patients.
In addition, the approvals expand the previously authorized indication based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 trial (EV-303). That earlier approval covered KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, each in combination with Padcev, as treatment before and after surgery for adult patients with MIBC who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.
MRK closed Friday's regular trading at $123.54 down $1.53 or 1.22%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
|
07.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pfizer von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pfizer von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pfizer von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26