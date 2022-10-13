FDA Approves Nevro's HFX IQ Spinal Cord Stimulation System To Personalize Treatment Of Chronic Pain

(RTTNews) - Nevro Corp. (NVRO) said that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Senza HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation or SCS system.

Senza HFX iQ is the first and only Artificial Intelligence-based SCS system that learns from patients. It was developed to address the variability in pain from patient to patient and to help patients optimize and maintain long-term pain relief and improved quality of life.

The Senza HFX iQ system is comprised of the HFX iQ Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG), HFX Trial Stimulator, Charger and HFX App and will launch with algorithms specifically for treating chronic back and leg pain, including non-surgical back pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Nevro noted that it will initiate a limited release of Senza HFX iQ in the U.S. this quarter, with a broad U.S. market launch planned for early 2023. In addition to the U.S. approval for HFX iQ, Nevro has submitted for approval in Europe.