|
29.03.2022 04:17:34
FDA Approves Novo Nordisk's Ozempic 2.0 Mg To Treat Type 2 Diabetes
(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (once-weekly semaglutide subcutaneous injection), a glucagon-like peptide-1 or GLP-1 analogue for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.
The approval was based on the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial. In the trial, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg. In the trial, both doses of semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg.
Ozempic is now approved in the US at 0.5 mg,1.0 mg and 2.0 mg doses for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. Further, Ozempic is indicated to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.
Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ozempic 2.0 mg in the United States in the second quarter of 2022. Ozempic 2.0 mg is now approved in the US, the EU, Canada and Switzerland.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|99,00
|2,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf Deeskalation zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: US-Börsen letztendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet den Tag mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich positiv -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA griffen am Dienstag zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX knüpfte an seine Vortagesgewinne an und beendete den Handelstag im Plus. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag den Vorwärtsgang ein.