|
12.10.2024 05:04:50
FDA Approves Pfizer's HYMPAVZI For Hemophilia A And B Treatment In Adults And Adolescents
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved HYMPAVZI (marstacimab-hncq) for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) without factor VIII (FVIII) inhibitors, or hemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency) without factor IX (FIX) inhibitors.
The approval is based on Phase 3 study results demonstrating substantial bleed reduction compared to routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment in eligible patients with hemophilia A or B without inhibitors.
In the U.S., HYMPAVZI is the first once-weekly subcutaneous prophylactic treatment for eligible individuals living with hemophilia B, and it is also the first to be administered via a pre-filled pen or syringe for those living with either hemophilia A or B.
Hemophilia is a family of rare genetic blood diseases caused by a clotting factor deficiency (FVIII in hemophilia A, FIX in hemophilia B), impacting more than 800,000 people globally.
Diagnosed in early childhood, hemophilia inhibits the blood's ability to clot properly, increasing the risk of repeated bleeding inside the joints, which can lead to permanent joint damage.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|07.10.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.08.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|26,58
|-1,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.