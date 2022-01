FDA approves Roche’s Vabysmo, the first bispecific antibody for the eye, to treat two leading causes of vision loss

Basel, 31 January 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vabysmo™ (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Neovascular AMD and DME are two leading causes of vision loss worldwide.1 Vabysmo targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A).2 Vabysmo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable eye medicine for nAMD and DME that improves and maintains vision with treatments from one to four months apart in the first year following four initial monthly doses, based on evaluation of the patient’s anatomy and vision outcomes.3 Standard of care for nAMD and DME typically requires eye injections every one to two months.2,4