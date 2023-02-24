FDA Approves Sanofi's Hemophilia Drug

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved once-weekly Altuviiio, a new class of factor VIII therapy for hemophilia A that offers significant bleed protection, Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said in a statement on Thursday.

Altuviiio is expected to be commercially available in the U.S in April.

Altuviiio is indicated for routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment to control bleeding episodes, as well as perioperative management (surgery) for adults and children with hemophilia A.

The simple recommended dose of 50 IU/kg is intended for all patients and for different clinical scenarios.

Hemophilia A is a rare, lifelong condition in which the ability of a person's blood to clot properly is impaired, leading to excessive bleeds and spontaneous bleeds into joints that can result in joint damage and chronic pain, and potentially impact quality of life.

Regulatory submission in the European Union is anticipated in the second half of 2023. The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation in June 2019.

