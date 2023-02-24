24.02.2023 04:18:59

FDA Approves Sanofi's Hemophilia Drug

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved once-weekly Altuviiio, a new class of factor VIII therapy for hemophilia A that offers significant bleed protection, Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said in a statement on Thursday.

Altuviiio is expected to be commercially available in the U.S in April.

Altuviiio is indicated for routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment to control bleeding episodes, as well as perioperative management (surgery) for adults and children with hemophilia A.

The simple recommended dose of 50 IU/kg is intended for all patients and for different clinical scenarios.

Hemophilia A is a rare, lifelong condition in which the ability of a person's blood to clot properly is impaired, leading to excessive bleeds and spontaneous bleeds into joints that can result in joint damage and chronic pain, and potentially impact quality of life.

Regulatory submission in the European Union is anticipated in the second half of 2023. The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation in June 2019.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen

14.02.23 Sanofi Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.02.23 Sanofi Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.02.23 Sanofi Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.23 Sanofi Outperform Credit Suisse Group
06.02.23 Sanofi Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs) 44,80 0,90% Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Sanofi S.A. 89,70 -1,27% Sanofi S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen