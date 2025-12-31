FDA Approves Vanda's NEREUS For Motion Sickness; Shares Jump Over 20% In Overnight Trading

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NEREUS (tradipitant), an oral neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting. This milestone marks the first new pharmacologic treatment for motion sickness in more than forty years, representing a major advancement in the understanding and management of a condition that affects a significant portion of the population and has long been recognized as a challenge to military operational readiness.

Vanda anticipates launching NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in the coming months and remains committed to expanding its therapeutic potential across indications driven by substance P-mediated pathways.

Vanda said it is advancing tradipitant in clinical development for gastroparesis, a chronic disorder characterized by delayed gastric emptying and persistent nausea/vomiting, as well as for the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by GLP-1 receptor agonists—a common side effect impacting adherence in the rapidly growing obesity and diabetes treatment landscape.

VNDA ended Tuesday's regular trading on the NasdaqGM at $7.03, down $0.17 or 2.36%. In overnight trading at 8:04 PM EST, the stock surged to $8.50, a gain of $1.47 or 20.91%.

