Viatris Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QAME / ISIN: US92556V1061

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17.10.2026 03:55:08

FDA Approves Viatris' RYZUMVI For Presbyopia Treatment

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved RYZUMVI (phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75%) for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

RYZUMVI is already approved in the United States for the treatment of pharmacologically induced mydriasis and remains the only commercially available FDA-approved product for that indication. The latest approval expands the drug's label to include presbyopia.

Viatris said it is exploring a partnership to commercialize RYZUMVI for presbyopia in the United States.

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near focusing ability due to aging, that typically becomes noticeable in the early to mid-40s. It is a nearly universal condition that, when uncorrected, contributes significantly to vision-related disability. Presbyopia leads to symptoms like eye strain and blurred near vision, impacting daily tasks and productivity.

VTRS closed Friday's regular trading at $18.66 up $0.44 or 2.39%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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