01.09.2022 05:58:31

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron Boosters

(RTTNews) - The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the COVID-19 booster dose of both Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the COVID-19.

According to the FDA, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

With today's authorization, the FDA said it has also revised the emergency use authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to remove the use of the monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for booster administration for individuals 18 years of age and older and 12 years of age and older, respectively. The monovalent vaccines continue to be authorized for use for administration of a primary series for individuals 6 months of age and older as described in the letters of authorization.

At this time, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine remains authorized for administration of a single booster dose for individuals 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completing a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the FDA said.

The monovalent COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized or approved by the FDA and have been administered to millions of people in the United States since December 2020 contain a component from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BioNTech (ADRs) 148,00 0,82% BioNTech (ADRs)
Moderna Inc 139,54 2,63% Moderna Inc
Pfizer Inc. 45,82 -1,88% Pfizer Inc.

