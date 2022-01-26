FDA Clears Allergy Therapeutics' IND For VLP-based Peanut Allergy Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Allergy Therapeutics (AGY), a company focused on allergy vaccines, said on Wednesday that the US Food & Drug Administration or FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug application or IND, for its novel virus-like particle or VLP-based peanut allergy vaccine candidate.

The drug maker can now initiate the Phase I Protect trial which will be run in the U.S. and the top line data from the trial in adult patients is expected in the first half of 2023.

The potential of an effective short-course peanut allergy vaccine represents a significant opportunity in the $8 billion worldwide food allergy market.

Peanut allergy is one of the most common types of food allergy and its symptoms can range from mild to severe and life-threatening.

In Europe and other western countries, the prevalence of peanut allergy doubled between 2005 and 2015. It is also becoming apparent in Africa and Asia.

In the U.S., peanut allergy was the most common cause of severe and fatal food-induced anaphylactic reactions.