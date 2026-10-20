FDA Clears New Manufacturing Process For Alvotech's SIMLANDI Biosimilar; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved a new manufacturing process for SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk), the company's biosimilar version of Humira, allowing production using an upgraded process at its Reykjavik, Iceland facility.

SIMLANDI is a biosimilar medicine referencing Humira (adalimumab), a widely used treatment for several chronic inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

According to the company, the FDA approval allows it to implement "Process 2.0" for manufacturing adalimumab drug substance in its DSM2 production suite. The new process more than doubles the amount of drug substance produced per batch without increasing the scale of upstream manufacturing.

Alvotech said the process improvement was achieved through process development, technology transfer and validation efforts. The company reported that the updated manufacturing method demonstrated comparability to the product's quality, safety and efficacy standards.

The increased production efficiency is expected to allow Alvotech to manufacture the same quantity of drug substance in fewer batches, potentially freeing capacity for other products within its biosimilar portfolio.

The approval follows a recent FDA authorization of additional manufacturing capacity at the company's Reyjavik operations and is intended to support growing demand for its biosimilar products.

Alvotech is a biotechnology company focused on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. The company partners with pharmaceutical firms to commercialize its biosimilar portfolio across multiple global markets.

ALVO has traded between $2.94 and $8.74 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $5.03, up 0.60%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $5.38, up 6.96%