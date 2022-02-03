FDA Clears Pardes' IND For Oral Drug Candidate To Fight Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (PRDS), said on Thursday that its Investigational New Drug or IND application for PBI-0451, an oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA.

Uri Lopatin, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "…The clearance of our IND for PBI-0451 enables us to proceed with the initiation of additional Phase 1 clinical trials for PBI-0451 in the U.S. Pending additional engagement with FDA and other regulators, we anticipate initiating our global Phase 2/3 studies of PBI-0451 in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients in mid-2022."

The drug is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 placebo-controlled, blinded, randomized, dose escalation study in healthy volunteers in New Zealand. It is being evaluated for the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics after single and multiple ascending doses.

Pardes said it anticipates reporting data from the ongoing study later this quarter.