08.11.2022 01:10:00

FDA Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19; Experiencing Mild Symptoms

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend while traveling on official agency business. He is up to date on vaccines against COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Commissioner Califf has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or Vice President Harris.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, Dr. Califf continues the FDA's work virtually while isolating at home to continue the FDA's vital work to protect and advance the health of every American. 

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

