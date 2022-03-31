FDA Committee Votes Against Amylyx's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drug

(RTTNews) - An Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against approving Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX) drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 6 to 4 against the oral drug, AMX0035, concluding that data from phase 2 trial of the drug did not prove that it was an effective treatment.

Responding to the FDA's decision, Amylyx said that it remains confident in the data from the trial and the potential benefits of AMX0035 as a treatment option for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the approval of AMX0035 by June 29, 2022. The FDA normally considers the recommendations of its advisory committees, but the recommendations by the panel are non-binding.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a relentlessly progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder caused by motor neuron death in the brain and spinal cord. Motor neuron loss in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis leads to deteriorating muscle function, the inability to move and speak, respiratory paralysis, and eventually death.