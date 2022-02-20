|
20.02.2022 12:28:35
FDA Considers Approving Second COVID-19 Booster Dose: Report
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering approving a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, the FDA has begun reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE, and vaccines from Moderna.
However, the planning is still in early stages. The authorization would depend on ongoing studies establishing that a fourth dose would increase people's molecular defenses that waned after their first booster and reduce their risk of symptomatic and severe disease, the report said.
The FDA has already approved the fourth dose for immunocompromised people, such as those living with HIV or certain transplant recipients. Other countries that have approved the fourth shot include the UK, Chile.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.21
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.21
|Pfizer kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.12.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.09.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|138,90
|-0,07%
|Moderna Inc
|125,96
|-4,30%
|Pfizer Inc.
|42,98
|-0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.