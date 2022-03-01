FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation for Dexcom Hospital CGM System

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for DexCom CGM use in the hospital setting.

Dexcom CGM uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device*, providing real-time glucose data without the need for fingersticks. † The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

"In our extensive use of Dexcom CGM in our hospitals as part of exploratory studies over the last seven years, more than 800 of those patients treated during the pandemic, we have found that the device improves glucose control without any increased risk in hypoglycemia,” said Athena Philis-Tsimikas, M.D., endocrinologist and corporate vice president for the Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute in San Diego. "Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA could be transformative for using CGM for in-patient care in hospitals.”

The FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of medical devices that hold the potential for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating disease or condition. Breakthrough devices benefit from interactions with the FDA’s experts to efficiently address topics in a timely way.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed Dexcom CGM to be used in hospitals to help health care providers manage patient glucose levels,” said Gil Rivas, vice president, general manager of hospital at Dexcom. "What started as a response during the pandemic has shown promise as a better alternative to fingerstick blood glucose tests with greater quality of care and patient satisfaction.”

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

* For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations or you’re taking over the recommended maximum dosage amount of 1000mg of acetaminophen every 6 hours, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

