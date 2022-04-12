FDA Grants Direct Biologics Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for the use of ExoFlo in COVID-19 Related ARDS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, an innovative biotechnology company with a groundbreaking extracellular vesicle (EV) platform drug technology, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded their EV drug product ExoFlo with a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. The RMAT program is designed to expedite the approval of promising regenerative medical products in the US that demonstrate clinical evidence indicating the ability to address an unmet medical need for a serious life-threatening disease or condition. Under the RMAT designation, the FDA provides intensive guidance on drug development and post-market requirements through early and frequent interactions. Additionally, an RMAT confers eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review of biologics licensing applications (BLA).

"After intensively reviewing our preclinical data, manufacturing processes, and clinical data from our Phase II multicenter, double blinded, placebo controlled randomized clinical trial, the FDA has recognized ExoFlo as a lifesaving treatment for patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to severe or critical COVID-19," said Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer. "The additional attention, resources, and regulatory benefits provided by an RMAT designation demonstrate that the FDA views ExoFlo as a product that can significantly enhance the standard of care for the thousands still dying from ARDS every week in the US," he said.

"We are very pleased that the FDA has recognized the lifesaving potential of our platform drug technology ExoFlo. The RMAT has provided a pathway to expedite our drug development to achieve a BLA in the shortest possible time," said Joe Schmidt, President. "I am very proud of our team. Everyone has been working around the clock for years in our mission to save human lives taken by a disease that lacks treatment options, both in the US and abroad. We are grateful for the opportunity to accelerate development of ExoFlo under the RMAT designation as it leads us closer to our goal of bringing our life saving drug to patients who desperately need it."

ExoFlo is an acellular human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived extracellular vesicle (EV) product. These nanosized EVs deliver thousands of signals in the form of regulatory proteins, microRNA, and messenger RNA to cells in the body, harnessing the anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties of bone marrow MSCs without the cost, complexity and limitations of scalability associated with MSC transplantation. ExoFlo is produced using a proprietary EV platform technology by Direct Biologics, LLC.

Physicians can learn more and may request information on becoming a study site at clinicaltrials.gov. For more information on Direct Biologics and regenerative medicine, visit: https://directbiologics.com.

About Direct Biologics

Direct Biologics, LLC, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with an R&D facility located at the University of California, and an Operations and Order Fulfillment Center located in San Antonio, Texas. Direct Biologics is a market-leading innovator and cGMP manufacturer of regenerative medical products, including a robust EV platform technology. Direct Biologics' management team holds extensive collective experience in biologics research, development, and commercialization, making the Company a leader in the evolving segment of next generation regenerative biotherapeutics. Direct Biologics has obtained and is pursuing multiple additional clinical indications for ExoFlo through the FDA's investigational new drug (IND) process. For more information visit www.directbiologics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-grants-direct-biologics-regenerative-medicine-advanced-therapy-rmat-designation-for-the-use-of-exoflo-in-covid-19-related-ards-301524022.html

SOURCE Direct Biologics