Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Agios Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W2RM / ISIN: US00847X1046

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07.07.2026 13:21:56

FDA Grants Priority Review To Agios' Mitapivat SNDA In Sickle Cell Disease

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review to its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for mitapivat as a treatment for sickle cell disease.

The application was submitted under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway. The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 1, 2026.

The sNDA is supported by data from the Phase 2 and Phase 3 RISE UP clinical trials involving patients aged 16 years and older with sickle cell disease.

Mitapivat is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency and thalassemia.

Agios shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $37.39 on Monday.

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