FDA Grants Priority Review To Genentech's Inavolisib For Advanced HR+, HER2- Breast Cancer Mutation

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's New Drug Application and granted Priority Review to inavolisib, an investigational oral therapy, in combination with palbociclib (Ibrance) and fulvestrant.

The inavolisib-based regimen was evaluated in adult patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, following recurrence on or within 12 months of completing adjuvant endocrine treatment.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of November 27, 2024.

The Priority Review is based on the positive Phase III INAVO120 results, which showed the inavolisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival, reducing the risk of disease worsening or death by 57% compared to palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the first-line setting. Overall survival data were immature at the time of primary analysis, but a clear positive trend was observed.

