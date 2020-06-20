FDA In Brief: FDA Warns Consumers to Avoid Certain Store Brand Packaged and Labeled "Garden Salad" Products from Three Retailers in Midwest Due to Cyclospora

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, have likely linked a new outbreak of illnesses caused by Cyclospora to certain store brand 'Garden Salad Mix' products from Hy-Vee, ALDI and Jewel-Osco, predominantly in Midwestern states."

"The FDA is working with the companies to determine the source of the products, but in the meantime, we are issuing a public warning to consumers to avoid the identified products to prevent additional infections."

"While there is no widely available method to DNA-fingerprint Cyclospora, the epidemiologic investigation has identified grocery stores and products linked to illnesses caused by this parasite."

"The FDA continues to stand ready to respond to outbreaks of foodborne illness and we will update consumers as our investigation continues."

Additional Information:

Today, the FDA issued a public warning for consumers to avoid certain store brand packaged and labeled "garden salad mix" products from three retailers due to a likely link to infections caused by Cyclospora .

infections linked to certain pre-packaged, bagged garden salad blends containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. The products affected are:

ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, sold in Iowa , Illinois , Minnesota and Missouri ;

All Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa , Illinois , Kansas , Minnesota , Missouri and Nebraska ; and

Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad sold in Illinois .

. Today's advisory is only for these store brand "garden salad mixes" and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

Additional Resources:

FDA's outbreak announcement

FDA and CDC strategy to prevent illnesses caused by Cyclospora

FDA's information on Cyclospora

Media Contact: Peter Cassell, 240-402-6537

Consumer Inquiries: 888-723-3366

